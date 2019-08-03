NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Two surfers were bitten by sharks Saturday afternoon at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.
- Man, woman bitten by sharks Saturday
- Woman, 20, transported to Halifax Hospital
- Man, 21, was treated on scene
Cpt. Mike Berard in an email said the first surfer, a 20-year-old New Smyrna Beach woman, was bitten by a shark on her hand and wrist.
She was taken to Halifax Hospital to address the several lacerations she sustained. Her injures are non-life threatening, according to Berard.
As the woman was being transported, a second surfer, a 21-year-old man from Crystal Beach, reportedly found beach safety officials and showed them a shark bite on his foot.
Berard said he had minor lacerations and was treated on scene, refusing transport to an area hospital.
Last Saturday, an Arizona was bitten in the leg by a shark in New Smyrna Beach. In June, an 18-year-old surfer from Merritt Island was also bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach.