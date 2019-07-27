NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A man visiting from Arizona was bitten in the leg by a shark in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Man from Arizona bitten by shark in New Smyrna Beach

49-year-old man had lacerations on his right thigh

Man drove himself to medical center for treatment

The 49-year-old man was boogie boarding when he was bitten on his right thigh at about 4:30 p.m., according to officials. He received lacerations from the bite.

The shark was not seen, officials said.

After being treated at the scene, the man drove himself Bert Fish Medical Center for additional treatment.

Late last month, an 18-year-old surfer from Merritt Island was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach Inlet.