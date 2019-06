NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark at New Smyrna Beach Inlet on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The 18-year-old surfer from Merritt Island was bitten at about 4:30 p.m. He had minor lacerations, officials said, but was not taken to a hospital.

No one reported seeing the shark, according to beach safety officials.

Volusia County Beach Safety said its lifeguards rescued 20 people from the ocean Sunday.