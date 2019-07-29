ORLANDO, Fla. — Ballots deciding whether thousands of Orange County teachers will accept the district’s proposed pay raise are being counted now.

All Orange County teachers had a chance to make their voice heard by voting on Orange County Public Schools’ proposed pay deal for the 2019-2020 school year.

Several teachers who have spoken to Spectrum News 13 say the union, the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) hasn’t fought hard enough to get a good deal for them.

“I would think it would send a really bad message if the CTA and the district didn’t go back to the table and at least try to work the numbers out,” said Orange County teacher and activist David Grimm.

But Orange County teacher and coach Rick Coljan says he attended the bargaining sessions, and believes the union did all they could to get more money.

He thinks more bargaining might actually make things worse.

“Fourth down, we could end up with a deal that’s worse, we could hurt ourselves. No one’s happy about it, but yeah time to punt,” Coljan said.

Grimm says no matter what, the passion showed by Orange County teachers is just what they need in the fight for equal pay.

“This whole movement of bringing teachers together this summer and being aware of this contract is just the beginning. I think we really have the attention of the public officials,” he said.

Vice President of Florida’s teacher union Andrew Spar says this is a movement starting to spread across Florida.

“I think what we have seen in Orange County and what we’re going to continue to see throughout the state, is that teachers are frustrated with what’s going on, and they want a true investment and true support for the work they do every day,” he explained.

Spar says while Florida teachers can’t go on strike, they can stop doing things for free, like after school programs and clubs.

“Teachers don’t get paid to do that stuff, those are the kinds of things where teachers can say hey we’re not going to do that anymore,” he said.