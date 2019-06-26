ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orange County teachers are seeing red after the school district approved raises which some said were “insulting."

School district announced increases at board meeting Tuesday

Some school board members sided with teachers

Other responses included: "It’s not working." and "people don’t want to work for nickels and dimes anymore."

The Orange County School District is giving teachers a cost of living increase of $500 to base salaries. But that didn’t sit well with a room full of teachers Tuesday afternoon during a board meeting.

"I think we need a serious re-evaluation on where the money goes," one teacher said during the meeting. "Because we're losing extraordinary teachers at a concerning rate. We’re losing them. And I’m terrified."

Looking into the audience, it was awash with red with many teachers wearing T-shirts with WTF plastered on the front.

In addition to the $500, the District based their numbers on 2018-19 evaluation ratings. Teachers rated “Highly Effective” get an additional $1,525 salary increase.

"Effective" equals $1,125 to their base salary. That means, salaries rise between 3.4 to 4.2 percent. And starting teacher salary will increase to $40,500.

The teachers' union Classroom Teacher Association, or CTA, and the school district hashed out the numbers together.

More than 7,000 people signed a petition to get the board to vote "no" on the agreement last night. But along with that the cost of their insurance co-pays and premiums is also going up.

Here’s what the District said was the rationale:

"So that $17 million dollars that had to pay for the deficit in our insurance program actually had to bee spent on that, rather than raises," said Dr. Barbara Jenkins, Orange County Schools Superintendent.

Some board members sided with teachers, voicing their opposition as well. In the end, the board approved it, with the understanding teachers would vote it down.

But if voted down by teachers, it sends them back to the negotiating table one again. The board is expected to take up this issue at their upcoming budget work session.