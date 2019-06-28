ORLANDO, Fla. — There were not as many red-shirted teachers as there were at Tuesday night's Orange County School Board meeting, but 8th grade teacher Charity Travis said she came to Thursday's budget work session because teachers need more than just a $500 raise.

2018 annual financial report showed $48.7 million in extra revenue

CCO: "That money is not guaranteed next year, it cannot be used for raises"

Especially when some of their insurance premiums and copays are going up.

"So many teachers are left actually in negative or with minuscule balances that doesn't even cover the cost of living in Orlando," Travis said.

During the board's first workshop for next year's budget superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins and district CFO Dr. Dale Kelly told the board there is no more money in the operating budget that can be used for raises.

"We don't have hidden pots of money in the budget!" Jenkins said.

Any other funds either have to be used for other categories or would have to come out of their reserve funds.

According to the district's 2018 annual financial report, however, they had $48.7 million in extra revenue. That could equal another 4 percent raise for all teachers across the board.

However, Chief Communications Officer for the district Scott Howat says that money is not guaranteed next year, so they cannot use it for raises.

Instead they moved that money into the reserve fund, a move criticized by some teacher advocates.

Howat also pointed out that the majority of the district's teachers are rated as 'highly effective', meaning they will get an extra $1,525 raise.

The district is already planning to give teachers a $500 bonus in October.

But Howat says the board is looking to increase that if they have leftover funds again.

"At the year end closeout we'll look at the funding levels and see if there's a possibility of increasing the bonus that we've already agreed to pay, maybe up to $750 or looking at an additional bonus," Howat said.

Every one of the board members was quick to blame the state legislature as a culprit.

"We have to communicate with Tallahassee our concerns with our teachers' salaries," said board member Johanna Lopez.

Board chair Teresa Jacobs said the school board is "helpless" and the only way real change is going to happen is if lawmakers give them more funds.

Travis agrees and wants everyone, not just teachers, to take the fight to Tallahassee.

"There's very little they can change now, it may be something they can change going forward. I just really still encourage everyone to get involved," Travis said.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to the lead negotiator for the teacher's union Wendy Doromal, who said that this is why they felt like they could not get any more money for teachers.

Doromal said they bargain year round and if there is money leftover found in September teachers will demand higher bonuses for teachers.