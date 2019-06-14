ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is bracing for a significant interruption in rush-hour traffic when President Donald Trump visits the Amway Center for an evening event next week.

Trump event next week expected to significantly affect commuters

City of Orlando: Expect roads around Amway Center to be closed all day

SunRail extends service but will be outbound only after 10 p.m.

Trump will be in Orlando on Tuesday to officially kick off his run for reelection.

Ahead of the event, the city wants residents and commuters to know that preparations are being made in advance.

"We’ve got to do as much as possible to educate the people coming in outside the area aware outside the area of what to expect coming into the city," said Billy Hattaway, Orlando's director of transportation. "It'll be more like moving all the attendees of Camping World (Stadium) to downtown, into downtown, which is a more compact area."

The city has not announced which specific roads will be closed when the president visits. But it's likely that most of the roads surrounding the Amway Center will be closed throughout the majority of the afternoon, including Central Boulevard, Anderson Street, South Street, Garland Avenue, Division Avenue, and Church Street.

City officials say parking around downtown will be "extremely limited," so "attendees are encouraged to plan ahead." City-owned garages will be open, but only on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We're actively working on a traffic management plan in terms of transportation of motor vehicles, pedestrians, and parking. So all three of those activities are going to be heavily impacted by the number of people coming in not just from the city, but probably the country as well," Hattaway said.

That being said, Hattaway said officials will be watching each downtown traffic signal closely and will make adjustments on the fly.

"We are able to control the traffic signals between here and the traffic management center. We’ll be able to control the traffic signals in real time to try to manage the congestion as best as possible."

For those headed in or out of downtown, transportation officials said Friday that SunRail service is being extended Tuesday evening beyond 10 p.m., though service after that time will depart downtown and be drop-off only to other stations.

Normal SunRail service will run through 10 p.m. After that, the commuter rail system will run three northbound and three southbound trains that will depart from Church Street Station, the Florida Department of Transportation said. After leaving Church Street, trains will be drop-off only to other stations and will not pick up additional passengers along the way.

Northbound Church Street Station Platform (north of South Street): 10:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 10:45 p.m. — station stops at: Lynx Central station, AdventHealth, Winter Park, Maitland, Altamonte Springs, Longwood, Lake Mary, Sanford, DeBary.

Southbound Church Street Station Platform (south of South Street): 10 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 10:45 p.m. — station stops at: Orlando Health/Amtrak, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Kissimmee/Amtrak, Poinciana.

So for now, anticipate major traffic impacts downtown Tuesday. And if you're not headed to the rally, you may want to avoid the area entirely or adjust your work schedule so you don’t get caught up in the closures.