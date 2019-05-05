ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another day that you will need to keep your eye to the sky and the rain gear nearby.

Afternoon rain and storms will redevelop from west to east after a quiet and sunny start to Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up quickly and they’ll reach the upper 80s and lower 90s once again. After midday, storms will start to develop and move eastward across central Florida.

The main hazards today with the stronger storms will be high winds and small hail. It will be a similar setup to what you remember on Saturday afternoon. The storms will be off the east coast of Florida by sunset or shortly after this evening.

It will be breezy to windy this afternoon too. The winds will be sustained out of the southwest from 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Drier air will start to work in on Monday and this will cut the coverage of rain down to 30 percent for the start of the new work and school week. Temperatures will stay hot.

Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s after starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday looks to be the quietest day of the next several. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny on Tuesday.

It will still be hot and humid. Highs will reach near 90 degrees after beginning in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain chances start to slowly build back into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The coverage will be low and at 20 percent for mid-week with the warm temperatures holding on each day.

Rain chances continue to ramp back up by week’s end into next weekend. Friday and Saturday look to be the most active for afternoon and evening storms. Highs will continue to be in the upper 80s with morning temperatures starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There will still be the chance for rain this upcoming Sunday on Mother’s Day. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas will be 3 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be breezy and out of the southwest at 10 to 15 knots.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair to start and then poor later today.

An east-southeasterly swell will linger and slowly fade. Wave heights will be 1 to 2 plus feet with a moderate risk of rip currents. Ocean water temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

The UV index will be a ten, which means sunburn could happen within 15 to 20 minutes. So be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen.

