Two men have been indicted in the death of three people from Florida, two of which were found in a burned-out car and one in a fire pit.

Court documents charged Jariel Cobb and Deandre Wilson faces charges including murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy.

They're accused of killing Nicole Plaud, Miguel Valentin-Colon, and a family friend, Dhamyl Audiffred back in September 2019.

It all started when a woman found 3-year-old boy Noelvin Valentin on her west side porch.

A nationwide search for his parents began - and family came forward and said the family took a trip from Orlando to Buffalo earlier that month.

A burned-out car was soon found, holding the bodies of Plaud and Valentin-Colon.

Prosecutors said Audiffred's remains were found behind a drug house they were monitoring.

Spectrum News is expected to learn more about this later today and will bring you the latest as soon as it develops.