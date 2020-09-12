Starting this weekend, Orange County's strike teams are out and about doing compliance checks at businesses.



What You Need To Know Teams visiting county businesses to make sure they are following COVID rules



Many of the visits are based on tips received



They say on weekends especially, they'll be watching closely. They've been getting a lot of complaints about businesses not following the rules.

So the teams are out to see if, and where that's the case.



A lot of their checks are based on tips, but they also will target certain areas or types of businesses at a time.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said of the more than 2,000 businesses checked so far, 93% have been in compliance.



But of those not complying, the most common violations are lax mask wearing, lack of signage about protocols, and lack of stickers on the floor to mark social distancing.



As for weekends, there's something more specific they'll be looking for.



"We'll be looking for activity that's a little bit out of the norm with regard to crowd size, people not wearing masks. If we see something, we'll say something and hopefully cover that," said Tim Boldig, environment and development deputy director.

This comes right on the heels of the CDC's new study, showing the most common places the coronavirus spreads is in bars and restaurants.

One place officials here say it hasn't been spreading?

Large theme parks.

​But they are still planning on heading to Disney and Universal for compliance checks in the near future.