BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A special Brevard County commission meeting ended with giving business owners the right to choose how they do business during the pandemic.

Although Brevard County commissioners decided not to impose a mask ordinance. They did, however, vote 4-1 in favor of requesting business put signage at the entrance letting people know if masks are required or not.

At Simply Amazing Unique Boutique , quests get to decide to mask or not to mask up. Simply Amazing Unique Boutique owner Sandra Jankovich says as a business owner, she wants to be safe while not making her customers shopping experience a negative one, because that could affect business.

“If you force them to wear one when they come through the door, they might get upset, or not come back, but if you give them as option and give them a free mask like we do, then they'd like to come into the shop,” Jankovich said.

She is confident if you give people the option, they'll do the right thing. At her store all employees wear masks.

“It definitely slows the curve so I don't see why you wouldn't want to wear one?” she said.

Because of Tuesday’s Brevard County Commission meeting requesting business to post signage on their doors, Jankovich posted a sign on her window.

“On our door it says we wear masks for our safety and the safety of our customers, and we strongly recommend you wear one, and we do have free ones available,” she explained.

She said she’s not about to take away someone’s right to choose how to shop.

“Nobody likes that. We all have freedoms in this country, and if you're making them wear (masks), you're taking away one of those freedoms” Jankovich said.

Thursday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. Titusville city commissioners will have a special meeting to discuss establishing a community-wide face-covering mandate .