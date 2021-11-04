ORLANDO, Fla. – The newest hotel to be built at Disney World is now open to guests.

​The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve, part of the Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin, officially made its debut Wednesday.

The 14-story hotel is operated by Marriott International and features 349 guest rooms, including 151 suites, with floor-to-ceiling views of the resort.

Inside the hotel, guests will find a number of amenities, including Amare, the hotel’s signature Mediterranean restaurant; a grab-and-go café; and a pool area with elevated deck and fire pit. The hotel also offers more than 15,000-square feet of meeting space and more than 13,000-square feet of outdoor event space.

As for the Swan Reserve’s design, the interior has a tropical theme with tropical murals displayed on each floor. The outside continues the theme with orange trees along the entryway and pool areas.

“With its relaxing atmosphere, fascinating design, stunning views, perfect proximity, and adjacent location to the Walt Disney Swan World Swan and Dolphin, guests have every option imaginable for a magical getaway,” area general manager Sean Verney said in a statement.

In addition to having access to the amenities at the nearby Swan and Dolphin, guests staying at Swan Reserve will have access to a special perk of extra time in the theme parks at night with Extended Evening Hours.

The hotel is also located within walking distance of two Disney World theme parks—Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A ground breaking ceremony for Swan Reserve was held in late 2018, when the expansion was dubbed “The Cove.” The hotel was officially renamed to Walt Disney World Swan Reserve last summer.

The new hotel arrives as Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary.

For more information about the hotel, visit swandolphin.com.