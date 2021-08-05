ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has revealed another haunted house for its upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event that will let visitors encounter past Icons in one place.

HHN Icons: Captured will be an original house and feature Jack the Clown, Chance, the Usher, the Storyteller, the Caretaker and more.

"Guests will quickly realize they're the hunted as they desperately try to escape the grasp of each characters within its ominous domain," a news release said.

This year’s event will feature a total of 10 haunted houses. Other houses that have been revealed so far include Beetlejuice, The Haunting of Hill House, The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

In addition to a new house reveal, Universal also announced that multi-night tickets and frequent fear passes are now on sale.

The Universal website lists multiple options for passes. The Rush of Fear Pass costs $129.99 and includes entry to HHN on the first 16 nights of the event. The Frequent Fear Pass costs $159.99 and includes entry every Sunday through Thursday event night. The most expensive pass, the Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass, costs $284.99 and includes entry to all event nights.

The Express Pass option can be added to the frequent fear passes. With the express option, the Frequent Fear Pass costs $459.99.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights Sept. 3 through Oct. 31.

For additional event information and to purchase tickets, visit halloweenhorrornights.com.