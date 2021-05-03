ORLANDO, Fla. — Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the latest attraction at Universal Orlando, is intense, thrilling, and just plain fun.

What You Need To Know Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens June 10





Coaster is set in the Jurassic World franchise, featuring characters from the film



Visitors will encounter raptors before they even board





PREVIOUS: Universal Orlando shares new VelociCoaster details ahead of opening

Although the coaster doesn't open at Islands of Adventure until June 10, some people have been able to ride it early. Universal employees (team members) had chances last week, while passholders with reservations are able to preview — the first round started Sunday.

The attraction is set in the Jurassic World franchise and includes an original story featuring characters from the film. And there are plenty of little touches and details throughout the queue from the soundtrack playing overhead to the raptor centerpiece that makes for a great photo-op spot. There's also an area called the Raptor Training Room that features life-like raptors wearing muzzles. Don't worry, they are just animatronics.

Quick #VelociCoaster review: This coaster is amazing. It's fast and intense (but not too intense) and also really smooth. From the queue to the actual ride, VelociCoaster captures the fun and excitement of Jurassic. Both die-hard and casual coaster fans will enjoy this. pic.twitter.com/IwVKkJANMN — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 2, 2021

But the true highlight is the coaster itself.

VelociCoaster is fast and things kick into high gear at the first launch. As the coaster moves into position, you are surrounded by fog, flashing lights and the sound of snarling raptors. And then you're sent at warp speed through twists and turns, past raptors and jagged rocks. You're going so fast, you might not notice. The ride reaches speeds of up to 70 mph.

And then there are multiple airtime moments that give you the feeling of weightlessness.

Jurassic World is ferociously unrelenting. And just when you think the ride is over, before you can catch your breath, the coaster launches you into another thrilling moment: the 155-foot-tall top hat. The views from here are amazing but brief because you quickly plunge into an intense 80-degree angle. This is when the loudest screams were heard.

And that's not all, there's a barrel roll above the park's lagoon that will have you upside, face-to-face with water as you speed past.

I have arrived at Universal Orlando! Ready to do #VelociCoaster things. pic.twitter.com/96w9F2bujP — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 2, 2021

What really adds to the thrill and intensity level of the coaster is that, as you're twisting and turning and speeding through the air, you're being held in place by just a lap bar, not a shoulder restraint.

Since loose items are not permitted on Velocicoaster, you'll have to store them in lockers. The lockers for this attraction are located in an area just before you board, which means you get to keep your stuff with you for most of your wait. Also, the lockers are double-sided so when you exit you'll be able to retrieve your belongings on the opposite of those getting ready to ride.

VelociCoaster is a great addition to Islands of Adventure, which nearly two years ago welcomed another coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.