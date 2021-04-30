ORLANDO, Fla. – In less than two months, Universal Orlando’s newest attraction, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, will open to the public.

​Ahead of the ride’s debut at Islands of Adventure, Universal is sharing more details about what visitors will see when they enter the attraction.

Before they even board the coaster, visitors will encounter velociraptors Blue, Charlie, Delta and Echo. Visitors will be able to peer into a raptor paddock and watch the dinosaurs chase after the coaster. They’ll then enter the stables and have close-up encounter with Delta and Echo, who are studying visitors as they pass. The stables will smell of wet dirt and vegetation and the raptors will be so close visitors will be able to “feel their breath,” according to Universal.

Universal previously released stats about the coaster which will feature two launches—with one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds. The coaster will also feature a barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure Lagoon and a top hat that will send riders 155 feet in the air before plunging into an 80-degree drop.

Universal employees, known as team members, have already had a chance to ride the new coaster. Previews for passholders who made reservations will begin Sunday.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster officially opens to the public June 10.