ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is making another change to its face mask policy.

​Starting April 8, guests will be allowed to remove their masks when taking an outdoor photo, with a few restrictions still in place.

“You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time,” the policy now reads.

The policy change was updated on the official Disney World website.

Previously guests would have to keep their masks on while taking photos at the parks. All guests ages 2 and up are still required to wear face masks during their visit.

The change comes as vaccine rollout continues in the United States.

Since reopening last summer with new health and safety measures, Disney has periodically updated its face mask policy. Earlier this year, Disney updated the policy to say that even visitors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine would still be required to wear a face mask.