ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World visitors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine will still need to wear face masks, according to the resort's updated face mask policy.

"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine," the updated policy on the resort's website reads.

The rule is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which say people should continue to wear face masks even after they are inoculated. The vaccine does not prevent the transmission of the coronavirus but rather protects a person from getting severely ill.

Disney World has required visitors to wear face masks since reopening last summer. Disney's Blizzard Beach water park is scheduled to reopen in March, and face masks will be required in designated areas but not while on water slides or in the water.

In addition to the face mask requirement, Disney World implemented other health and safety measures since reopening, including temperature checks, social distancing, and limiting capacity.

The company said in November that its Florida parks are capping attendance at 35%. Disneyland in California remains closed.