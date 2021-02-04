ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s Volcano Bay water park will reopen later this month, Universal Orlando announced Thursday.

The park, which has been shut down for a “seasonal closure” since November 2, will reopen on February 27. Universal previously said it would reopen “on or before March 1.”

When Volcano Bay reopens, health and safety measures implemented when the park first reopened from its pandemic-related closure will remain in place.

Social distancing will also be enforced, Universal said. Visitors will be required to undergo temperature screenings before entering. Face masks will be required inside restaurants, retail locations and when entering and exiting the water park. However, face masks will not be allowed on waterslides or in the pools.

Universal will also limit capacity at the park as well as on attractions.

“Due to increased demand, while we limit attendance as part of our enhanced procedures, parks may reach capacity more quickly at times throughout the year, and entry to the parks may be limited or unavailable for the day or visits at times throughout the year,” Universal said on its official Twitter account.

Visitor can check the capacity status of Volcano Bay and Universal’s theme parks on the official Universal Orlando Resort mobile app or by calling the hotline at 407-817-8317.

Volcano Bay’s reopen comes a week before Disney World is set to reopen its Blizzard Beach water park on March 7. The water park has been closed since last year.