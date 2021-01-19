ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has taken another small step in its ongoing transformation of Epcot.

Over the weekend, a section of the France Pavilion expansion opened to visitors.

The walkway, which will eventually lead to the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction, is located on the far side of the pavilion. To enter the area, visitors make their way under the “Ratatouille” archway. A banner that says “opening 2021” currently hangs from the sign.

Right now, the restrooms are the only things open and accessible to visitors in the new section. The walkway leading to the upcoming Ratatouille attraction is still blocked by constructions walls.

Once completed, the France pavilion expansion will include the new attraction and a new restaurant called La Creparie de Paris which will also have a quick-service option. The quick-service option Crepes a Emporter is currently visible to visitors who explore the newly-opened section.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is expected to open this year. The trackless ride is themed after the Pixar film “Ratatouille.” Riders will be “shrunk down” to the size of a rat as they zip through Gusteau’s kitchen.

Although Disney has not yet announced an opening date for the new attraction, during the IAAPA Virtual Conference in November Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said the ride was “on track to open” in 2021.