ORLANDO, Fla. — The IAAPA Expo Virtual Education Conference kicked off Monday with a presentation from Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, who shared a few updates on upcoming Disney attractions.

What You Need To Know Disney exec: Remy's Ratatouille Adventure on track to open in 2021



Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro shared the update Monday



The ride is being built in the France pavilion at Epcot



PREVIOUS: Inside Epcot's upcoming Ratatouille ride

One of those attractions included Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which is under construction in the France pavilion at Epcot.

The attraction, which is based on the 2007 Disney-Pixar film “Ratatouille,” was initially set to open this summer, but then the pandemic hit.

When construction resumed, fans wondered when the ride would make its debut.

During Monday’s presentation, D’Amaro revealed that Remy’s is slated to open next year.

“Coming in 2021, we’re still on track to open Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and we’re looking forward to seeing you race through Gusteau’s famous Parisian kitchen aboard a trackless ride vehicle in a thrilling 3D chase,” he said.

An exact opening date was not given.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is part of Epcot’s multi-year refurbishment project, which also includes a new nighttime show and the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster.