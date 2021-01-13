ORLANDO, Fla. — Djuan Rivers, the vice president of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is retiring.

What You Need To Know Djuan Rivers is retiring after 30 years with Disney



Rivers has been vice president of Disney's Animal Kingdom since 2014



He helped oversee projects like Pandora-The World of Avatar

Joe Rohde, who recently retired from Walt Disney Imagineering, shared the news on his Instagram account, congratulating his “friend and fellow adventurer on his “impending retirement.”

“I’m not saying that great minds think alike or anything like that…but he has a great mind, a great heart, and a truly adventurous soul,” Rohde wrote.

Rivers, who has been with Disney for 30 years, became the vice president of Animal Kingdom in 2014. During his time at the theme park, he helped oversee projects such as Pandora-The World of Avatar.

Rivers previously held various management roles within Disney, including vice president of hotels and business solutions at Disneyland Paris and vice president of Downtown Disney (now Disney Springs).

Rivers's retirement is the latest in a string of retirements at Disney. Earlier Wednesday, longtime Walt Disney Imagineer Kevin Rafferty announced he is retiring in April. In November, Rohde announced his retirement from the company.