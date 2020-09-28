ORANGE COUNTY, Fla.— The Frozen sing-along show will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, Disney World has announced.

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration will resume performances starting October 5.

“You can once again join Erik and Aria, the Royal Historians of Arendelle, for their comedic retelling of the unique story of their kingdom, filled with delightful, sing-along moments from Disney’s “Frozen” and special appearances by Anna, Elsa and Kristoff,” a post on the official Disney Parks Blog said.

Disney will make some staging and seating adjustments for the Frozen show to “allow for appropriate physical distancing.”

When Hollywood Studios reopened in mid-July following a four-month coronavirus closure, the show remained closed. During that time, Disney and the Actors’ Equity Association were in a dispute, which prevented performers from returning to the parks.

Disney and the union eventually reached an agreement, but many shows at the parks still remain closed, including Finding Nemo-The Musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, both at Hollywood Studios.

A replacement show called The Disney Society Orchestra and Friends was put in the Beauty and the Beast theater in early August. However, that show, which featured the group that made up the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra, will have its final performance on October 3. The group announced on its Facebook page over the weekend that it was being let go by Disney.