ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra announced Saturday that it would have its last performance at Disney World on Oct. 3.

The group's last performance will be on Oct. 3

"It's hard to find the words but, sadly, our days at the Grand Floridian are over," the group wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

The six-piece orchestra typically played music for guests at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Since early August, the group has performed as the Disney Society Orchestra at Disney's Hollywood Studios in the theater for "Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage."

"So after 32 years of playing together and playing music we love... we're done," the Facebook post read. "We are so thankful for the opportunity to play in a beautiful setting for the hotel guests and friends we have met and made over the years. We'll never forget you and how wonderful you've made us feel.

"We will miss you."

In mid-March, just before Disney World closed its theme parks in response to the coronavirus pandemic, other entertainment groups were cut, including British Revolution and Matsuriza at Epcot.