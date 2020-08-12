ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Several live shows could soon resume performances at Disney World.

The state of Florida is opening up a public coronavirus testing site on Disney World property this week. The site will be located in Osceola County at Disney’s maingate office complex near Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The move has led the Actors’ Equity Association to sign a “memorandum of understanding,” clearing the way for actors, dancers and other performers to return to work at the resort.

“We have been consistent that testing is an important part of ensuring a safe workplace for Equity performers, and today, I’m pleased to see that Disney World has agreed,” Actors’ Equity Association president Kate Shindle said in a statement.

Disney World issued a statement in response to the announcement saying the new testing site was not a result of talks with the union.

“We have offered the location to help with community testing and any suggestion that this has been done as a result of any one union is unfounded,” Disney World said in a statement to Spectrum News. “The Florida Division of Emergency Management will operate the location which is available to Cast Members and their immediate families as well as Florida residents. Our actions support all cast and our community at large.”

Actors’ Equity, which represents more than 700 performers at the resort, had been in a dispute with Disney after it called for regular testing for its members prior to the parks reopening. The rift resulted in many popular shows such as Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage, Finding Nemo-The Musical, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Festival of the Lion King staying closed even after the parks reopened in July.

Disney World did, however, implement a number of new health and safety measures, including mandatory face masks for employees and visitors, temperature checks and social distancing protocols. Other unions representing Disney World employees had signed agreements under those safety measures.

Earlier this month, Disney World debuted a replacement show in the theater where Beauty and the Beast is typically performed. The show, called “The Disney Society Orchestra and Friends,” features a six-piece band that plays songs from popular Disney films such as The Little Mermaid and Toy Story.

For now, it’s unclear when equity actors will return to Disney World and when the shows will resume.