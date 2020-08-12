ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s newest roller coaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, closed on Tuesday after a small fire broke out backstage.

What You Need To Know Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure closed Tuesday



Small fire started in backstage area near attraction



All visitors were safely escorted away from the attraction



Universal working to reopen ride as soon as possible

The fire started in a backstage equipment cabinet at the attraction, a Universal spokesperson told Spectrum News. The Orlando Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

All visitors who were at the attraction were safely escorted out of the building, and no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how long ride will remain closed.

“We are working to reopen the ride as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

As of Wednesday morning, the coaster still had not reopened.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure debuted at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in June 2019 to long waits, with some visitors waiting up to 10 hours just for a chance to ride.

The coaster, which takes riders through the Forbidden Forest at speeds of up to 50 mph, features multiple launches and animatronics.