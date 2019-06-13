ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect more traffic and long lines — up to 10 hours — at Universal Orlando on Thursday as the resort's newest coaster debuts: Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

It officially opens Thursday to the public at Islands of Adventure theme park and the wait to get on it is quite long.

Here's video of the Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure line at Universal's Island of Adventure. The park opened just over 30 minutes ago and the wait for the ride is already 10 hours. This part of the line is in Seuss Landing. #AttractionsInsider pic.twitter.com/ll4KZ1yA8o — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 13, 2019

The new coaster replaced Universal's long time Dragon Challenge roller coasters, which was originally called Dueling Dragons.

Hagrid's joins other Wizarding World of Harry Potter attractions, which have become hugely popular since the new land opened nine years ago.

On Hagrid's, fans and thrill seekers will hop onto a motorbike or into its side car, for a thrilling ride through the Forbidden Forest.

"It combines innovative coaster thrill moments with dark ride story moments," said Gary Blumenstein, creative director at Universal Creative, "and the experience runs three minutes long, but people have been telling us it feels like a five-minute ride just because of the diversity and thrills and story moments coming together."

On opening day, the park itself may open earlier than scheduled so that guests can begin queuing for the new ride.

The line for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure stretches all the back to Port of Entry, near the Hulk coaster. Again, estimated wait time is currently 10 hours. #AttractionsInsider pic.twitter.com/q12fjj9fuf — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 13, 2019

Spectrum News met a couple from England and they say being one of the first on Hagrid's is the reason they decided to visit Orlando now.

"Super psyched, it will be really be cool, really looking forward to it," said Josh Hall, who is visiting from Liverpool, England with his girlfriend. "I've heard good things from the people at the park. Been asking questions all week and a gentlemen yesterday said get here for quarter to 7, because it's going to get super busy."

Universal says it will have team members stationed throughout the line to help.

Starting Friday, Universal says there may be times when readers will be asked to join the virtual line on the park's app .

That allows guests to enjoy the rest of the theme park until it is time to get in line to ride.