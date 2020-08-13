OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The state of Florida is opening a COVID-19 testing site on Disney World property.

The site, which opens Friday, is located in Kissimmee at the Disney Maingate Complex near Disney’s Animal Kingdom and will be run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

In a statement Wednesday, Disney World said it offered up the location to “help with community testing.”

Free testing will be available to the general public as well as Disney World cast members (what Disney calls its employees) and their immediate family members. Operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

The site will use self-swab tests to collect samples, which will allow people to remain in their cars. Officials said there will be a separate lane for Disney cast members.

Members of the general public can register for testing at doineedacovid19test.com. Disney World cast members can sign up at the disneycovid19.com.

Those who are tested will be notified of the results within three days of the lab receiving the test.