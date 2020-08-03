ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World on Sunday debuted a new stage show at Disney's Hollywood Studios as its dispute with Actors' Equity continues.

With "Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage" still closed, Disney has replaced it, for now, with a new show called "The Disney Society Orchestra and Friends."

The show features a six-piece band that plays popular music from popular Disney films, such as Monsters Inc., The Little Mermaid, and Toy Story. At the end the band plays a medley from Beauty and the Beast, as costumed characters from the film dance around the stage.

The new show does not feature any performers represented by the actors' union, which has been in a dispute with Disney World over safety precautions for its members.

Prior to Disney World reopening its theme parks, Actors' Equity called for the resort to provide regular coronavirus testing to its members. The union, which represents about 750 performers at the resort, said Disney denied the request. Disney said it had reached agreements with other unions that represent musicians and performers, who have been able to return to work.

"Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage," which is listed as temporarily unavailable on the Disney World website, isn't the only show that remains dark. "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular," "Finding Nemo-The Musical" and "Festival Lion King," which use union-backed performers, are also closed.