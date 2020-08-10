ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is giving annual passholders the option of canceling their passes early due to the limitations caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Passholders have until Tuesday to cancel their pass.

Those who decide to cancel their passes may be eligible for a refund. Disney World has outlined on its website how it plans to calculate those refunds, which will be based on a number of factors, including down payment amount, activation date and whether is a new pass or a renewal.

Passholders who want to cancel their passes should use the link included in the email sent out to passholders on July 14, according to Disney. If passholders don’t have access to the email, Disney says they should call the passholder support line at 407-939-7277.

Since reopening in July, Disney World’s theme parks require all visitors to have a park reservation through its new Disney Park Pass system. The system is a way for Disney to manage attendance at its parks. However, some passholders have become frustrated with the limited park pass availability.

Disney World’s website has a park pass availability calendar to help visitors plan their visits. The calendar often shows no availability left for passholders on certain days, with plenty of availability left for Disney Resort guests and those with theme park tickets.

In an investors call last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that half of the attendance at Disney World’s theme parks comes from locals/in-state visitors.