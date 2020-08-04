ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company is set to release its third-quarter earnings results Tuesday afternoon, revealing just how much of an effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on its businesses, especially the theme parks.

In the previous quarter, the company’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment reported a $1 billion loss due to coronavirus-related closures.

This time around the loss is expected to be greater, with Disney’s U.S. parks — Disneyland Resort in California and Disney World in Florida — closed for the entire quarter, while a few of its international parks — Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland reopened partway through. Hong Kong Disneyland would shut down again a month after reopening due to a rise of cases in the region.

Disney World began a phased reopening of Disney Springs in May followed by the reopening of select hotels in late June, but the parks didn’t reopen until July. Disney’s parks in California remain closed.

The pandemic has hit the theme park industry hard.

Last week, Universal Orlando parent company Comcast revealed revenue for its theme park division fell 94 percent in the second-quarter due to coronavirus closures. The news was followed by a second round of layoffs at the resort.

SeaWorld, which hasn’t released its final earnings results yet, expects revenue to decrease to $18 million in the second quarter compared to $406 million in revenue from the same period last year.

The Walt Disney Company will discuss its earnings results beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT. Check back for updates.