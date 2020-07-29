ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has adjusted the operating hours for its theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The parks have been operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. That will change next week. For the month of August, each park’s hours will be cut by one hour. Universal Studios Florida will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closing an hour earlier), while Islands of Adventure will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (opening an hour later).

The calendar on Universal’s website has been updated with the new hours.

For now, the operating hours for Universal CityWalk remain unchanged.

Last week, the resort decided to cancel this year’s Halloween Horror Nights due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and instead, focus on operating its theme parks for daytime guests.

Universal reopened its theme parks to the public on June 5, with a number of health and safety measures in place, including reduced capacity, mandatory face masks and temperature checks.