NATIONWIDE – Disney will revamp its popular Splash Mountain attraction with a theme based on its 2009 animated film Princess and the Frog, the company announced Thursday.

“The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today,” Disney said in a post on its Parks Blog. “The new concept is inclusive—one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

The overhaul will be made to the Splash Mountain attractions at Disney World and Disneyland.

Walt Disney Imagineer Charita Carter, who worked on one of Disney’s newest attractions Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, will lead the Splash Mountain project.

“Like Princess Tiana, I believe that courage and love are the key ingredients for wonderful adventures,” Carter said in a statement. “I am delighted to be part of bringing this full-filled experience to our guests.”

The announcement comes after an online petition called for the attraction to be changed because of its connection to Disney’s 1940 film Song of the South, which features racist stereotypes.

A date has not be announced for the Splash Mountain makeovers.