ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland Resort in California announced Wednesday evening that it is postponing its initial plans to reopen its parks and hotels starting July 17.
No new reopening date has been released.
According to Disney, the state of California said it would not issue its guidelines for reopening theme parks until after July 4.
Because of the date, Disney in a release said, “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.”
Disney said once it has a clearer understanding of California’s guidelines, then it could begin moving forward with its phased reopening plans.
Walt Disney World in Florida is still slated to reopen Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Hollywood Studios on July 15.
