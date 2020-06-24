ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Springs is adding another eatery to its growing lineup.

What You Need To Know Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew coming to Disney Springs



New eatery joins list of upcoming options



More details will be released soon



Disney Springs reopened to the public on May 20

​​The new location, called Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew, will be “coming soon,” according to a post from the Disney Springs Twitter account.

📣 NEW UPDATE 📣 — Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew (@everglazed) is coming soon to @DisneySprings where happiness is glazed daily!😃🍩 ☕ Keep an eye out on our social channels for future delicious updates. #Everglazed #HappinessGlazedDaily pic.twitter.com/OHju3Tsk30 — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) June 24, 2020

No details have been released about the new eatery, and it’s unclear where in Disney Springs it will be located. A “coming soon” page has been set up at everglazed.com and only features a logo.

However, Disney is promising to reveal more information soon.

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew joins other new businesses set for Disney Springs, including Beatrix and Gideon’s Bakehouse.

Disney Springs began its phased reopening on May 20 after closing in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.