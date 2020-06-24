ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Springs is adding another eatery to its growing lineup.
What You Need To Know
- Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew coming to Disney Springs
- New eatery joins list of upcoming options
- More details will be released soon
- Disney Springs reopened to the public on May 20
The new location, called Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew, will be “coming soon,” according to a post from the Disney Springs Twitter account.
No details have been released about the new eatery, and it’s unclear where in Disney Springs it will be located. A “coming soon” page has been set up at everglazed.com and only features a logo.
However, Disney is promising to reveal more information soon.
Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew joins other new businesses set for Disney Springs, including Beatrix and Gideon’s Bakehouse.
Disney Springs began its phased reopening on May 20 after closing in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.