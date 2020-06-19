ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — When Disney World first announced its reopening plans, it mentioned it would introduce a new theme park reservation system to help manage attendance.

​​On Friday, Disney revealed more details about the new system, including when and how visitors can make reservations.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will reopen July 11, followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15. All four parks will operate with limited capacity. To gain entry, visitors will need a valid park ticket (or annual pass) and a reservation.

Visitors will be able to make reservations through a new online tool called Disney Park Pass. A My Disney Experience account will be needed to use the tool.

Once logged into their My Disney Experience account, visitors can access a calendar with available reservation dates for each park. When making reservations, visitors will be able to create their travel party from their Family & Friends list.

Those with multi-day tickets will need to make a park reservation for each day of their visit. With capacity being limited at the parks, visitors won't be able to enter more than one park per day, according to Disney.

Disney said it will open the reservation system to guests in phases, starting with Disney Resort Hotel guests. Those guests, and other select hotel guests, will be able to make reservations starting Monday, June 22. Annual passholders who don’t have a hotel reservation can start making reservations Friday, June 26. All other existing ticket holders can make reservations starting June 28.

Park reservations will be available through September 26, 2021, based on resort stay and ticket eligibility, Disney said.

Disney World closed its parks in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, Disney has reopened Disney Springs with new safety measures, including mandatory face masks, temperature checks, and social-distancing guidelines. Those same measures will be implemented at its theme parks.

Many experiences — including parades, fireworks, and character meet-and-greets — will not be available when the parks reopen. Disney announced late Thursday it was canceling its popular Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for 2020.