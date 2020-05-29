ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World and SeaWorld have gotten the state's approval on their plans to reopen their theme parks.

Leaders at both parks received letters of approval for their safety plans Friday from Halsey Beshears, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The plans were presented to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday and endorsed by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings shortly after the meeting.

With the go-ahead, SeaWorld will reopen its Orlando parks on June 11, with an employee appreciation night scheduled for June 10. Face masks and temperature checks will be required for visitors and employees. SeaWorld will also make changes to character interactions and parades.

Disney World plans to start reopening its parks in phases starting July 11. Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom will reopen to the public on July 11, with Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios following a few days later on July 15.

The plan calls for all visitors and employees to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks, and park capacity will be reduced.

In order to limit the number of guests in the parks, visitors will need a reservation to enter. Disney said it will release more details about the reservation system at a later time.

Other measures will include social distancing markers and additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the parks.

The theme parks in Central Florida have been closed since mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.