ORLANDO, Fla. — Guests who want to visit SeaWorld's Orlando parks when they open next week will have to reserve a spot online first.

PREVIOUS STORY: SeaWorld Proposes Opening to the Public on June 11

SeaWorld announced Thursday it was opening an online reservation system for guests to SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove. Reservations will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8.

The parks will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 11, months after the mid-March closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic. SeaWorld will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the month of June. The park will also be closed most Tuesdays and Thursdays through the month, according to the schedule on the SeaWorld website.

Aquatica will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June, and will be closed on Mondays and Wednesdays, according to the park's website.

When the parks reopen, there will be enhanced protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, along with social distancing. Like other theme parks in Orlando, temperature screenings and masks will be required in order to enter. To learn about all the safety measures being taken, you can visit the SeaWorld , Aquatica , or Discovery Cove websites.

The online reservation system is meant to handle the reduced capacity the parks want in order to maintain those requirements. Guests with Fun Cards and annual passes will also have to make reservations ahead of time, according to the SeaWorld and Aquatica reservation pages.

Discovery Cove already used an online reservation system in order to visit the park, which is a boutique experience where guests can interact with the animals there.