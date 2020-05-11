NATIONWIDE – When Disney’s theme parks reopen in the U.S., will guests have to wear masks?

During an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Alley, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared more insight about what Disney World and Disneyland visitors could expect in a post-coronavirus world.

While talking about the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, which had been closed for nearly four months in response to the pandemic, Chapek was asked about what it would take to reopen the parks in the U.S.

“What’s going to be the hardest part for you to reopen the parks, especially in the parks here in the U.S. that are such a meaningful part of your revenue?” reporter Julia Boorstin asked. “Is it about getting the right processes in place? Is it about training your visitors to waiting in in line in a different way and not getting too close to each other?"

Chapek responded by saying Disney will likely require guests to wear masks at the U.S. parks.

“Along with social distancing, one of the things we’re likely going to require is masks for both the cast and the guest,” he said.

Chapek added that requiring masks would be an adjustment for U.S. guests.

“In Asia, as you know, it’s fairly commonplace even before COVID for folks to walk around in public with masks on. That’s not the case in the U.S.,” Chapek said. “So that will be something that will be a little trying I think for some of the guests, particularly in the hot, humid summers we tend to have.”

Disney World and Disneyland remain closed until further notice. And when asked about a reopening date, Chapek wouldn't give one. But even though the theme parks aren’t reopening yet, Disney Springs will begin a phased reopening this month. The entertainment complex will reopen on May 20 with a limited number of third-party stores and restaurants.