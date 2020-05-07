ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney Springs will begin a phased re-opening on May 20, Walt Disney World announced Thursday.

A limited number of shopping and dining experiences owned by third-party companies will open during the first phase, Disney said Thursday. Capacity, parking, and operating hours will also be limited.

Disney did not say which businesses would be part of the initial re-opening phase.

As part of the re-opening, new safety measures will be put in place.

“Disney Springs will begin to re-open in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members,” Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon wrote in a blog post.

More details about the re-opening procedures will be shared closer to May 20, according to Disney.

“Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can," Simon wrote.

The news of Disney Springs reopening comes just a day after Disney revealed that its parks segment took a $1 billion hit due to coronavirus-related closures.

Disney World’s resort hotels, theme parks and water parks—which have been closed since mid-March, will remain closed.