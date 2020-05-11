Shanghai Disneyland reopened to the public Monday, becoming the first Disney theme park to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park, which was closed for nearly four months, welcomed a limited number of visitors who had to adhere to new safety measures, including temperature checks and wearing masks.

People had to book tickets ahead of time in order to visit the park. Tickets for the first day sold out within minutes of going on sale Friday.

Once inside the park, guests were reminded to follow social distancing in ride queues. For outdoor shows, yellow square markers were placed on the ground, directing people where to stand or sit.

“Making magic means even more to us today, as we reflect on the resilience of our community; our wonderful cast members who worked so diligently to preserve the park during the closure; the enthusiasm of our guests and fans; and, of course, the determination and dedication of the medical workers and first responders who helped to make this possible,” Shanghai Disney Resort president Joe Schott said in post on the Disney Parks Blog.

The closure of its theme parks around the world have hit The Walt Disney Company hard. Last week, the company reported that revenue at its parks segment fell 10 percent to $5.5 billion, while the segment’s operating income dropped 58 percent.

In an earnings call Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared some of the measures the parks would implement, including a phased reopening approach, reduced guest capacity, increased sanitization, and enhanced screening procedures.

The first Disney property to reopen in the U.S. will be Disney Springs. The complex will begin a phased reopening on May 20, with a limited number of third-party restaurants and shops in operations. Limitations will also be placed capacity and parking, Disney said. And operating hours will be reduced.

Disney World and Disneyland remain closed until further notice.