ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has announced new safety measures for employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, including temperature checks.

Universal Orlando will check employees' temperature before shift

Temperature checks will begin on Friday

Business visitors such as vendors and contractors will also be screened

In a letter to employees on Thursday, Universal Orlando president Bill Davis said the temperature checks are part of additional health screening procedures at the parks.

Starting Friday, Universal will check the temperatures of all workers as well as business visitors such as vendors and contractors who come to the resort property. Anyone with a temperature of more than 99.9 degrees will not be permitted to enter.

They must then wait 72 hours before being re-screened.

Employees were also instructed to assess their symptoms before reporting to work.

“Regardless of your temperature, if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms, including mild cold symptoms, you should not come to property,” Davis wrote in the letter.

In a separate letter, Universal Parks & Resorts chairman Tom Williams said the company is developing new best practices that will include not only temperature checks but also, in some cases, require employees to wear face masks.

The measures come as Universal prepares to welcome back guests.

Earlier in the day, Universal shared how the pandemic has impacted its business. Construction on its new Epic Universe has been delayed. And revenue at its parks fell 32 percent in the first quarter. On Sunday, it will begin furloughing part-time hourly workers.

Universal has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic.