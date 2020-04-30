ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal is delaying the construction of its new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Comcast executives said Thursday.

The new park was originally on track to open in 2023. It’s unclear if the delay affects that timeline.

Previously, the construction site for the new park had been active despite coronavirus-related closures.

In an update shared with employees last month, Universal Parks & Resorts chairman Tom Williams said, “our construction projects around the globe — Super Nintendo World in Osaka and Hollywood, Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando and Universal Beijing all remain active and on track under protocols established by government officials with their support.”

The Universal Parks & Resorts division has taken a hit because of shutdowns caused by the pandemic, Comcast revealed in its first quarter earnings report.

Revenue for the theme parks was $869 million in the quarter. That’s a 32 percent dip from the same period last year, where the division brought in nearly $1.3 billion in revenue.

“This is a moment in time; and when it passes, I am very confident that the decisions we are making now will enable us to emerge from this crisis as a healthy, strong company that is well positioned to continue to grow and succeed,” Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement.

The news comes as Universal’s parks remain closed because of the pandemic. Universal Studios Japan temporarily closed its doors in late February, while Universal’s domestic parks — Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood — have been closed since mid-March.

During an earnings call, Comcast said it didn’t know when any of its theme parks would reopen.