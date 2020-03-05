ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal is gearing up for its newest attraction, the Bourne Stuntacular.

Bourne Stuntacular to open this spring at Universal Studios Florida

The live-action stunt show is inspired by the Jason Bourne films

Show will use similar storytelling elements, technology and stunts

The inspired by the Jason Bourne films, the live-action stunt show will combine the same type of storytelling, technology and stunts.

The show will follow Jason Bourne across three continents as "sinister characters pursue him," according to Universal.

During the Today show's live broadcast from Orlando late last month, Natalie Morales went behind-the-scenes of the new show, giving viewers a peek at what's to come.

The Bourne Stuntacular takes over the space that was once home to Terminator 2: 3-D, which closed in 2017. The theater has been upgraded with new technology like a large LED screen that serves as the backdrop for those around-the-world locations. The theater will also use moving sets.

In the sneak peek, we're also shown a couple of the stunts that will be used in the show, including fights, car chases and more.

The Bourne Stuntacular is expected to open this spring at Universal Studios Florida.