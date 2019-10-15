ORLANDO, Fla. — At long last, Universal has finally revealed what will be replacing the Terminator 2: 3D attraction at Universal Studios Florida.

The Bourne Stuntacular set to debut in spring 2020

Show will feature chase scenes, fights and interactive props

A live-action stunt show called The Bourne Stuntacular is set to debut spring 2020, Universal announced Tuesday. The show will be based on the popular Jason Bourne film franchise and follow Bourne as he travels the globe while "sinister characters" pursue him.

The show will feature chase scenes, fistfights and interactive props.

Although the official Bourne announcement was made Tuesday, Universal accidentally shared the information early last week. Details of the new show were posted to Universal's Annual Passholder page before being quickly taken down.

The announcement comes ahead of the Tuesday night premiere of the USA Network's Bourne spin-off series "Treadstone."

USA is part of the NBCUniversal family, which is Universal Orlando's parent company.

Terminator 2: 3D permanently closed in 2017.