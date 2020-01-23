ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando's new theme park Epic Universe will feature at least four themed lands, and one of theme will be inspired by the world of Nintendo.

Super Nintendo World coming to Universal's Epic Universe

Comcast executives confirmed the news Thursday

Epic Universe, Universal Orlando's new theme park, is set to open in 2023

During an earning's call Thursday, executives with Universal's parent company Comcast confirmed that Super Nintendo World would be built in the new Orlando park.

The news is no surprise to fans who have been following the project. Universal previously announced it would be adding a Nintendo-themed land in Orlando, but didn't say where. Once concept art for Epic Universe was released, many fans began to speculate if Mario and his friends would find a home there.

Executives compared Super Nintendo World to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in terms of impact to park attendance. That expansion led to significant growth for Universal.

The confirmation of Super Nintendo World comes as Universal Parks & Resorts continues to add new attractions at its parks. In addition to getting a new theme park, Universal Orlando is adding a stunt show inspired by the Jason Bourne franchise at Universal Studios Florida. It's also working on a project in the Jurassic Park area of Islands of Adventure. Although Universal hasn't officially announced what the project is, documents released last year point to a new roller coaster.

Comcast's theme park division once again proves to be a strong asset. The parks generated $1.6 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, the company revealed Thursday. That number was a 3.2 percent increase over the same quarter in the previous year. For all of 2019, theme park generated $5.9 billion.

Epic Universe is expected to arrive in 2023 and will feature new attractions, restaurants and shops.

Central Florida's competitive theme park market has led to companies adding more rides and attractions in recent years. Disney World is giving Epcot a massive overhaul as well as adding new experiences at its other parks. Meanwhile SeaWorld is scheduled to debut its Ice Breaker coaster in the spring.