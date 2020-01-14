ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Studios Japan recently shared new details about its upcoming Super Nintendo World, giving a little more insight into what could be in store for Orlando.

Universal Studios Japan shares new details about Super Nintendo World

Visitors will be able to wear wristbands that trigger interactive elements in the land

A similar land is planned for Universal Orlando

During a news conference this week, theme park executives said visitors will feel as if they are inside life-sized Nintendo video game.

"You're not just living the game, you're living the adventure," Universal Creative senior vice president Thierry Coup said in a statement.

Iconic Nintendo locations will be featured, including Mushroom Kingdom, Peach's Castle and Bowser's Castle. The land will include rides like Mario Kart, shops and a restaurant, will also have interactive gameplay elements.

Those interactive experiences will be made possible through wearable "Power Up" wristbands and a specially-designed mobile app. The bands will include designs inspired by Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Yoshi.

While wearing the bands, visitors will be able to use their "arms, hands and bodies" to trigger interactive elements throughout the land such as Question Blocks. For example, they can hit the Question Blocks and collect coins.

Visitors will be able "to keep score, compete against each other and celebrate together when they win." Throughout the land, visitors can also unlock "Boss Battles" against various enemy characters.

Super Nintendo World is scheduled to open this summer ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Universal plans to open similar lands at its parks in Hollywood, California; and Orlando, Florida, in the coming years. Details about the plans for Universal Orlando's version have been kept under wraps, with no time frame given.

Universal Orlando is working on a brand-new theme park called Epic Universe, which could be where the Nintendo-themed land is built.