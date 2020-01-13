ORLANDO, Fla. — Awesome Planet, the new film debuting Friday at The Land pavilion at Epcot, will be narrated by actor Ty Burrell, Disney revealed Monday.

The 10-minute film, which replaces Circle of Life: An Environmental Fable, will explore the beauty, and diversity of planet Earth.

The film feature an animated segment from Industrial Light & Magic as well as an original score from Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price.

Awesome Planet is one a three new film debuting at Epcot this week.

Over in the Canada pavilion, visitors can watch "Canada Far & Wine," the new circle-vision video. The film, narrated by Canadian actors Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy, showcases Canada's many regions from its metropolitan areas like Toronto to its mountains in British Columbia.

Disney said it wanted to make a "more authentic" film, working with Canadian researchers, writers, cinematographers and of course the new narrators to achieve this.

O'Hara and Levy never appear on screen like the previous narrator Martin Short. And although there are a few jokes here and there, the tone for the film is more serious.

The film features several new scenes, included an updated views of some cityscapes. However, some elements from the previous O Canada! show are still there, including the song "Canada (You're a Lifetime Journey)."

The other new film set to debut at Epcot this week is the Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along at the France pavilion. This film is a twist on the familiar "tale as old as time." If you want to know what the twist is, you can read about it here.

The 14-minute-long film features original as well as newly-animated scenes. And Angela Lansbury, who played Mrs. Potts in the 1994 animated film, serves as narrator.