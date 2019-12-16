ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World's newest Disney Vacation Club property, Disney's Riviera Resort, officially welcomed its first guests Monday.
- Disney's Riviera Resort officially opens to the public
- The resort is Disney's 15th DVC property
- The resort takes inspiration from the French Riviera area
The new resort, which is Disney's 15th DVC property, takes its inspiration from "grandeur and enchantment" of the European Riviera.
Disney's Riviera Resort offers 300 rooms—from deluxe studios and one and two-bedroom villas to grand villas that can sleep up to 12 guests. Unique to Riviera Resort are the Tower Studios, a space for two people that has a private balcony, a sofa, a bathroom, a TV and a queen-sized bed that can be pulled down when time to sleep.
Artwork inspired by Disney characters as well as photos from Walt Disney's travels through Europe line the walls inside the resort.
Riviera Resort also features multiple dining options, including the quick-service restaurant Primo Piatto, which offers sandwiches, salads and grab-to-go items; Bar Riva, the open-air pool bar and Topolino's Terrace-Flavors of the Riviera, the rooftop restaurant offering pasta, seafood, steak and a collection of wines from France and coastal Italy.
Outside, guests will find walkways, porticos and towers that feature a Mediterranean theme. They will also find two pool areas, offering lounge chairs and sun umbrellas. The main pool also features a winding stone turret slide.
Near one the pools is a play area just for children called S'il Vous Play. The interactive area features a fountain adorned with characters from Disney's Fantasia.
Guests staying at Disney's Riviera Resort can take advantage of the Disney Skyliner, which has a dedicated station at the resort. The new transportation system can take guests to and from Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.