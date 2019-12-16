ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World's newest Disney Vacation Club property, Disney's Riviera Resort, officially welcomed its first guests Monday.

Disney's Riviera Resort officially opens to the public

The resort is Disney's 15th DVC property

The resort takes inspiration from the French Riviera area

The new resort, which is Disney's 15th DVC property, takes its inspiration from "grandeur and enchantment" of the European Riviera.

Disney's Riviera Resort offers 300 rooms—from deluxe studios and one and two-bedroom villas to grand villas that can sleep up to 12 guests. Unique to Riviera Resort are the Tower Studios, a space for two people that has a private balcony, a sofa, a bathroom, a TV and a queen-sized bed that can be pulled down when time to sleep.

Quick video tour of one of the Tower Studios at Disney’s Riviera Resort pic.twitter.com/DeKpdwzLDY — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) December 16, 2019

Artwork inspired by Disney characters as well as photos from Walt Disney's travels through Europe line the walls inside the resort.

Riviera Resort also features multiple dining options, including the quick-service restaurant Primo Piatto, which offers sandwiches, salads and grab-to-go items; Bar Riva, the open-air pool bar and Topolino's Terrace-Flavors of the Riviera, the rooftop restaurant offering pasta, seafood, steak and a collection of wines from France and coastal Italy.

Here’s Bar Riva, the open-air pool bar at Disney’s Riviera Resort pic.twitter.com/2s8DV4OUVT — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) December 16, 2019

Outside, guests will find walkways, porticos and towers that feature a Mediterranean theme. They will also find two pool areas, offering lounge chairs and sun umbrellas. The main pool also features a winding stone turret slide.

Near one the pools is a play area just for children called S'il Vous Play. The interactive area features a fountain adorned with characters from Disney's Fantasia.

Guests staying at Disney's Riviera Resort can take advantage of the Disney Skyliner, which has a dedicated station at the resort. The new transportation system can take guests to and from Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios.