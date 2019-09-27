ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney’s Skyliner, the newest mode of transportation at Disney World, will soon take flight.

Opening September 29, the gondola system will take guests to and from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Epcot and four nearby resorts: Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Resort, and the soon-to-open Riviera Resort.

“Dreams take flight!” Disney Skyliner will officially open to the public on September 29. pic.twitter.com/KL835ttd3k — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 27, 2019

So what is Disney Skyliner? Here’s everything you need to know if you plan on riding.

3 Lines

Disney World visitors can use Disney Skyliner to travel to and from Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the previously mentioned resorts.

To get to any of those destinations, visitors can travel on any one of the Skyliner’s three lines.

They can board at one of the five themed stations, located at: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, which is the main hub; Disney’s Hollywood Studios, near the entrance; Epcot, by the World Showcase; Disney’s Pop Century and Art of Animation Resorts; and the Disney’s Riviera Resort, which opens in December.

Accessibility

The cabins can comfortably fit about 10 people each. Those in wheelchairs or motorized scooters can also board, with capacity then being six.

For people who need a little extra time to board, the Skyliner has a system in place where a cabin can drop off the line, let riders board, and then rejoin the line.

Travel Time

How long it takes to get from one destination to the next depends on which line you take. The Caribbean Beach-to-Pop Century/Art of Animation line is quick, taking just a little more than five minutes. The Caribbean Beach-to-Epcot line is just over 10 and includes a stop at the Riviera Resort station.

Bird’s Eye View

Disney Skyliner features 300 decorative cabins, each with a different color or character design. But they also offer riders a “bird’s eye view” of Disney World. The best views are in cabins that don’t have a character wrap.

How Late Does Skyliner Run?

Disney Skyliner hours of operation will differ and are based on park hours. Times will be available on the My Disney Experience app.

Disney Skyliner is free to ride, joining Disney World’s other free transportation offering such as the buses, boats, and monorails.

Facebook Live Replay