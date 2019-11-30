ORLANDO, Fla. – With just a few days to go until Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney is sharing another peek inside the upcoming attraction.

Disney shares new footage of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Footage shows riders aboard ride vehicles, droids and more

Rise of the Resistance opens December 5

The first new preview aired Thursday night during "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on ABC. The clip included footage passengers on the ride, droids, Star Wars characters, explosions and even new glimpses at the ride's queue.

Video released Friday shows much of the same except it includes more footage from inside the queue, a closer look at the animatronic Stormtroopers and more shots of riders aboard the attraction.

As the story of the ride goes, riders will be recruited to fight the First Order. They will first board a full-size transport shuttle before being captured by a Star Destroyer and the First Order. From there, they'll come face-to-face with Kylo Ren as they try to escape.

Trackless ride vehicles will transport rides to other sets, where they'll encounter Stormtroopers and full-sized AT-ATs.

Rise of the Resistance is comprised of multiple ride systems, making it one of Disney's most ambitious attractions.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance debuts December 5, joining Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and the rest of Galaxy's Edge, which opened in August.

Watch the newest footage below: